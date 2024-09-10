Insider Selling: OSB Group Plc (LON:OSB) Insider Sells 647 Shares of Stock

OSB Group Plc (LON:OSB – Get Free Report) insider Victoria Hyde sold 647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 369 ($4.83), for a total transaction of £2,387.43 ($3,122.05).

OSB Group Stock Up 0.5 %

OSB traded up GBX 2.03 ($0.03) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 372.20 ($4.87). 30,804,275 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,371,995. The company has a market cap of £1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 387.71 and a beta of 1.41. OSB Group Plc has a one year low of GBX 277.20 ($3.62) and a one year high of GBX 533.50 ($6.98). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 449.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 433.82.

OSB Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of GBX 10.70 ($0.14) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. OSB Group’s payout ratio is 3,437.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OSB has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.85) price objective on shares of OSB Group in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of OSB Group from GBX 660 ($8.63) to GBX 580 ($7.58) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of OSB Group in a report on Thursday, August 15th.

About OSB Group

OSB Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist mortgage lending and retail savings company in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands. It provides private rented sector related buy-to-let, commercial and semi-commercial mortgages, residential development finance, secured funding, bridging, and asset finance services.

