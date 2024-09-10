Insider Selling: Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNGX) Major Shareholder Sells 75,000 Shares of Stock

Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Free Report) major shareholder Rock Ventures Iv L.P. Third sold 75,000 shares of Tango Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.56, for a total value of $867,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,926,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,670,051. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Rock Ventures Iv L.P. Third also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 30th, Rock Ventures Iv L.P. Third sold 175,000 shares of Tango Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total value of $2,030,000.00.

On Tuesday, August 27th, Rock Ventures Iv L.P. Third sold 25,000 shares of Tango Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.55, for a total transaction of $288,750.00.

On Monday, August 19th, Rock Ventures Iv L.P. Third sold 150,000 shares of Tango Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total transaction of $1,513,500.00.

On Friday, August 16th, Rock Ventures Iv L.P. Third sold 135,000 shares of Tango Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.79, for a total transaction of $1,321,650.00.

On Thursday, August 1st, Rock Ventures Iv L.P. Third sold 40,000 shares of Tango Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.80, for a total transaction of $392,000.00.

On Wednesday, July 24th, Rock Ventures Iv L.P. Third sold 200,000 shares of Tango Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.82, for a total value of $1,964,000.00.

On Monday, July 22nd, Rock Ventures Iv L.P. Third sold 262,740 shares of Tango Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total value of $2,569,597.20.

On Wednesday, July 17th, Rock Ventures Iv L.P. Third sold 550,171 shares of Tango Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.79, for a total value of $5,386,174.09.

Tango Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ TNGX traded down $1.73 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $9.16. 5,181,289 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 701,341. Tango Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.15 and a twelve month high of $13.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.88 and its 200-day moving average is $8.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $981.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.11 and a beta of 0.84.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Tango Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TNGX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $19.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 million. Tango Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 274.04% and a negative return on equity of 44.73%. Analysts predict that Tango Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.27 EPS for the current year.

TNGX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Tango Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim raised shares of Tango Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Tango Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Tango Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on Tango Therapeutics from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tango Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tango Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TNGX. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in Tango Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $54,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $80,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $90,000. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in Tango Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in Tango Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $99,000. Institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

Tango Therapeutics Company Profile

Tango Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead program is TNG908, a synthetic lethal small molecule inhibitor of protein arginine methyltransferase 5 that is being developed as a treatment for cancers with methylthioadenosine phosphorylase deletions.

