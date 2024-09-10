Insight Inv LLC Has $1.84 Million Stake in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC)

Insight Inv LLC boosted its holdings in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,629 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the quarter. Graham comprises approximately 1.6% of Insight Inv LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Insight Inv LLC owned about 0.06% of Graham worth $1,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GHC. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. lifted its holdings in shares of Graham by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 1,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Graham by 69.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Graham in the 1st quarter worth $5,256,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Graham by 5.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 371,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,990,000 after purchasing an additional 20,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Graham during the first quarter valued at about $857,000. Institutional investors own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

GHC stock opened at $734.98 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $750.77 and a 200-day moving average of $736.52. Graham Holdings has a 12-month low of $563.39 and a 12-month high of $822.18.

Graham ( NYSE:GHC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $12.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Graham had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 2.89%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Graham from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th.

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company in the United States and internationally. It provides test preparation services and materials; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to the Purdue University Global; operations support services for online courses and programs; training and test preparation services for accounting and financial services professionals; English-language training, academic preparation programs, and test preparation for English proficiency exams; and A-level examination preparation services, as well as operates colleges, business school, higher education institution, and an online learning institution.

