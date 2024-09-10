Insight Inv LLC Has $2.62 Million Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Insight Inv LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Chevron comprises approximately 2.3% of Insight Inv LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Insight Inv LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its position in Chevron by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 10,312 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,617 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 11,404 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after acquiring an additional 4,047 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 613.1% during the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 18,041 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after acquiring an additional 15,511 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Chevron by 73,888.2% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,602,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $686,554,000 after acquiring an additional 4,596,584 shares during the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on CVX. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Chevron from $156.00 to $154.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $183.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Chevron from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Chevron from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $183.82.

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of CVX opened at $140.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.16. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $137.87 and a 52-week high of $171.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $256.60 billion, a PE ratio of 12.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.09.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.38). Chevron had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The company had revenue of $51.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 11.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.98%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

