Insight Inv LLC Purchases 35 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Insight Inv LLC raised its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,221 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Insight Inv LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.2% during the second quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,372 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Home Depot by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,963 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Acorn Creek Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Acorn Creek Capital LLC now owns 845 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. STAR Financial Bank boosted its position in Home Depot by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. STAR Financial Bank now owns 3,944 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Talisman Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.2% in the first quarter. Talisman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,385 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Home Depot Trading Up 1.5 %

HD opened at $365.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $363.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.00. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $274.26 and a 52 week high of $396.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $357.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $353.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $43.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.57 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 681.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.65 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HD. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $380.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $426.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $395.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $440.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Daiwa America raised shares of Home Depot to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $387.79.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

