Inspirit Energy (LON:INSP) Stock Price Down 5.6%

Inspirit Energy Holdings Plc (LON:INSP – Get Free Report) shares were down 5.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.01 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.01 ($0.00). Approximately 156,167,018 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 38% from the average daily volume of 113,005,414 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.01 ($0.00).

Inspirit Energy Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 0.01. The firm has a market cap of £701,250.00, a PE ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.73.

Inspirit Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Inspirit Energy Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercialize a micro combined heat and power boilers for the commercial and residential markets in the United Kingdom. The company's appliance produces hot water for domestic hot water or central heating, as well as simultaneous electrical output.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Inspirit Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspirit Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.