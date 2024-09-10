International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) Plans $0.12 Quarterly Dividend

International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the transportation company on Wednesday, September 25th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 11th.

International Seaways has increased its dividend payment by an average of 26.0% annually over the last three years. International Seaways has a payout ratio of 5.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect International Seaways to earn $8.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.5%.

International Seaways Stock Performance

NYSE INSW opened at $49.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.62 and a beta of -0.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.52. International Seaways has a 12-month low of $40.11 and a 12-month high of $65.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

International Seaways ( NYSE:INSW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The transportation company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $257.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.13 million. International Seaways had a return on equity of 26.55% and a net margin of 50.70%. The company’s revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.12 EPS. Research analysts expect that International Seaways will post 9.51 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on INSW shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of International Seaways in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on International Seaways from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of International Seaways from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Seaways currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.75.

Insider Activity at International Seaways

In other news, CAO James D. Small III sold 7,500 shares of International Seaways stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total transaction of $414,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 55,138 shares in the company, valued at $3,043,617.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other International Seaways news, CAO James D. Small III sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total transaction of $414,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 55,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,043,617.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP William F. Nugent sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.19, for a total value of $51,190.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 53,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,754,175.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,032 shares of company stock valued at $942,326 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

International Seaways Company Profile

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments: Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned a fleet of 73 vessels. It serves independent and state-owned oil companies, oil traders, refinery operators, and international government entities.

