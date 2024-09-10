International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) Plans $0.12 Quarterly Dividend

International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSWGet Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the transportation company on Wednesday, September 25th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 11th.

International Seaways has increased its dividend payment by an average of 26.0% annually over the last three years. International Seaways has a payout ratio of 5.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect International Seaways to earn $8.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.5%.

International Seaways Stock Performance

NYSE INSW opened at $49.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.62 and a beta of -0.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.52. International Seaways has a 12-month low of $40.11 and a 12-month high of $65.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSWGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The transportation company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $257.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.13 million. International Seaways had a return on equity of 26.55% and a net margin of 50.70%. The company’s revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.12 EPS. Research analysts expect that International Seaways will post 9.51 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on INSW shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of International Seaways in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on International Seaways from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of International Seaways from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Seaways currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.75.

Insider Activity at International Seaways

In other news, CAO James D. Small III sold 7,500 shares of International Seaways stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total transaction of $414,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 55,138 shares in the company, valued at $3,043,617.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other International Seaways news, CAO James D. Small III sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total transaction of $414,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 55,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,043,617.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP William F. Nugent sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.19, for a total value of $51,190.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 53,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,754,175.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,032 shares of company stock valued at $942,326 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

International Seaways Company Profile

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments: Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned a fleet of 73 vessels. It serves independent and state-owned oil companies, oil traders, refinery operators, and international government entities.

