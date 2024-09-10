Internet Computer Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $3.73 Billion (ICP)

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 10th. Internet Computer has a market cap of $3.73 billion and $64.03 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Internet Computer has traded 6.5% higher against the dollar. One Internet Computer coin can currently be bought for $7.93 or 0.00013929 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.77 or 0.00041759 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00007024 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00007212 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002259 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00004229 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000532 BTC.

Internet Computer (CRYPTO:ICP) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 522,362,894 coins and its circulating supply is 469,881,816 coins. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Internet Computer’s official message board is forum.dfinity.org. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Internet Computer’s official website is internetcomputer.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Internet Computer (ICP) represents a significant advancement in the field of blockchain technology, aiming to decentralise the internet by enabling a scalable, secure, and efficient platform for running applications and services directly on the blockchain. It was developed by the DFINITY Foundation, under the leadership of Dominic Williams, to challenge the current internet infrastructure and offer an alternative that reduces reliance on centralised cloud services.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Internet Computer should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Internet Computer using one of the exchanges listed above.

