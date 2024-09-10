Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO) Shares Acquired by AMJ Financial Wealth Management

AMJ Financial Wealth Management increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Free Report) by 11.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 292,021 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,234 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 1.9% of AMJ Financial Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. AMJ Financial Wealth Management owned about 0.21% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF worth $6,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morton Community Bank grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Morton Community Bank now owns 259,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,472,000 after purchasing an additional 3,520 shares in the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,035,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,788,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,675,000 after acquiring an additional 6,754 shares during the period. Chris Bulman Inc acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 988.2% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 475,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 432,252 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

BSCO stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.14. The company had a trading volume of 54,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 843,740. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.04. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.64 and a fifty-two week high of $21.15.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

