Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO) Stake Cut by Redwood Financial Network Corp

Redwood Financial Network Corp cut its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Free Report) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 134,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,008 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.4% of Redwood Financial Network Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Redwood Financial Network Corp owned about 0.09% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BSCO. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,502,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,801,000 after acquiring an additional 393,025 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,350,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,627,000 after purchasing an additional 46,121 shares in the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,920,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,567,000 after purchasing an additional 836,029 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 17,095.4% during the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,325,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,645,000 after purchasing an additional 3,306,591 shares during the period. Finally, Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,848,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,757,000 after buying an additional 64,293 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $21.13 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.04. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $20.64 and a 1-year high of $21.15.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

