Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $20.61

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $20.61 and last traded at $20.61, with a volume of 131911 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $20.57.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.07.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.082 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSCS. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $30,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Alaska Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 69.5% during the second quarter. Alaska Wealth Advisors now owns 3,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 1,407.0% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 376,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 351,273 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $77,000.

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSCS was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.