Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $20.61

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $20.61 and last traded at $20.61, with a volume of 131911 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $20.57.
Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.07.
Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.082 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF
Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSCS was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.
