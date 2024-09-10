Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH) Stock Position Boosted by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH – Free Report) by 56.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,195,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 430,000 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $24,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldstein Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC now owns 569,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,523,000 after buying an additional 7,340 shares in the last quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 405,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,205,000 after purchasing an additional 28,146 shares during the last quarter. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC now owns 224,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,555,000 after purchasing an additional 23,850 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 203,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,119,000 after purchasing an additional 33,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,640,000.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $20.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 0.82. Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $17.12 and a 1 year high of $21.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.12.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (PXH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI Emerging index. The fund tracks an index of emerging market companies selected and weighted based on a fundamental methodology. PXH was launched on Sep 27, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

