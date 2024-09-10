Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 1,748,008 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 121% from the previous session’s volume of 792,450 shares.The stock last traded at $55.95 and had previously closed at $57.47.

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.87. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.19.

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a dividend of $0.3984 per share. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco KBW Bank ETF

About Invesco KBW Bank ETF

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,593,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,368,000 after buying an additional 392,919 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 197,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,720,000 after buying an additional 14,235 shares in the last quarter. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA acquired a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the fourth quarter worth $643,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 302.2% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 577,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,389,000 after acquiring an additional 433,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens & Northern Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $472,000.

The Invesco KBW Bank ETF (KBWB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the KBW Nasdaq Bank index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of US banking firms. KBWB was launched on Nov 1, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

