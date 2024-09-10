Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 1,748,008 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 121% from the previous session’s volume of 792,450 shares.The stock last traded at $55.95 and had previously closed at $57.47.
Invesco KBW Bank ETF Price Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.87. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.19.
Invesco KBW Bank ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a dividend of $0.3984 per share. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco KBW Bank ETF
About Invesco KBW Bank ETF
The Invesco KBW Bank ETF (KBWB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the KBW Nasdaq Bank index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of US banking firms. KBWB was launched on Nov 1, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.
