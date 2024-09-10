Invesco LLC Buys 121 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Invesco LLC lifted its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,103 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the quarter. Invesco LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Honeywell International by 22.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,587,718 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,967,880,000 after buying an additional 1,746,759 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,451,134 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,352,867,000 after buying an additional 17,591 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,402,252 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $698,312,000 after buying an additional 212,327 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Honeywell International by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,698,596 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $553,880,000 after buying an additional 202,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,361,293 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $484,655,000 after purchasing an additional 117,940 shares in the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Honeywell International Stock Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ:HON opened at $201.16 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $206.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $203.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.31, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.03. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.88 and a 1-year high of $220.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 36.87% and a net margin of 15.49%. The firm had revenue of $9.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.23 EPS. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HON has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com lowered Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. UBS Group raised Honeywell International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Citigroup upped their price target on Honeywell International from $243.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $218.00 to $214.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $223.13.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

