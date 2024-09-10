Invesco LLC Has $1.38 Million Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Invesco LLC grew its position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the quarter. Invesco LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $1,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ORG Partners LLC increased its position in Synopsys by 600.0% during the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 42 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Chris Bulman Inc acquired a new position in Synopsys in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in shares of Synopsys in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Synopsys by 233.3% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Synopsys by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $635.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $640.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Synopsys from $655.00 to $685.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Synopsys from $661.00 to $663.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Synopsys from $675.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Synopsys currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $630.09.

Insider Transactions at Synopsys

In other Synopsys news, insider Geus Aart De sold 8,158 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $602.59, for a total value of $4,915,929.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 106,983 shares in the company, valued at $64,466,885.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Synopsys news, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 10,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.89, for a total transaction of $5,701,189.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,655,789.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Geus Aart De sold 8,158 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $602.59, for a total transaction of $4,915,929.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 106,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,466,885.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 73,687 shares of company stock valued at $44,616,637. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Trading Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ SNPS opened at $464.16 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $547.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $561.82. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $440.62 and a 12 month high of $629.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.30 billion, a PE ratio of 50.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.08.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The semiconductor company reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.15. Synopsys had a net margin of 24.06% and a return on equity of 22.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

