Invesco LLC Invests $226,000 in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Invesco LLC bought a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 59.8% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Churchill Downs in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in Churchill Downs in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Churchill Downs by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in Churchill Downs during the 2nd quarter worth about $84,000. 82.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CHDN opened at $140.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $138.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 1 year low of $106.45 and a 1 year high of $146.64. The stock has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.22, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.97.

Churchill Downs ( NASDAQ:CHDN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $890.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $858.59 million. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 47.53% and a net margin of 15.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.24 EPS. Analysts forecast that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CHDN has been the topic of several analyst reports. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Churchill Downs from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Churchill Downs from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Bank of America upgraded Churchill Downs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $145.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Churchill Downs from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Churchill Downs from $143.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.90.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sports books; and casino gaming.

