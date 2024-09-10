Invesco LLC Invests $226,000 in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Invesco LLC bought a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 59.8% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Churchill Downs in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in Churchill Downs in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Churchill Downs by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in Churchill Downs during the 2nd quarter worth about $84,000. 82.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Churchill Downs Price Performance
CHDN opened at $140.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $138.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 1 year low of $106.45 and a 1 year high of $146.64. The stock has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.22, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.97.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
CHDN has been the topic of several analyst reports. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Churchill Downs from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Churchill Downs from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Bank of America upgraded Churchill Downs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $145.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Churchill Downs from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Churchill Downs from $143.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.90.
Churchill Downs Company Profile
Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sports books; and casino gaming.
