Invesco LLC Lowers Holdings in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Invesco LLC lowered its position in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20 shares during the period. Invesco LLC’s holdings in Chemed were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Chemed by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 100,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,828,000 after acquiring an additional 3,269 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Chemed during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Chemed by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,277,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in Chemed by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 16,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,378,000 after buying an additional 4,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chemed in the 4th quarter worth $1,755,000. 95.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director George J. Walsh III sold 200 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $577.95, for a total transaction of $115,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,446 shares in the company, valued at $1,991,615.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Chemed news, Director Andrea R. Lindell sold 831 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.51, for a total value of $474,924.81. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,271,894.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director George J. Walsh III sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $577.95, for a total transaction of $115,590.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,446 shares in the company, valued at $1,991,615.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,315 shares of company stock valued at $3,006,573. Insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chemed stock opened at $571.49 on Tuesday. Chemed Co. has a 1 year low of $492.84 and a 1 year high of $654.62. The company has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.76, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $562.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $579.91.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $5.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.59 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $595.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.20 million. Chemed had a return on equity of 29.21% and a net margin of 12.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chemed Co. will post 21.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. This is a boost from Chemed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. Chemed’s payout ratio is currently 10.76%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Chemed from $712.00 to $697.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st.

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

