Invesco LLC Lowers Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Invesco LLC lowered its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 142 shares during the period. Invesco LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 27.4% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 857.9% in the 4th quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 7,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,061,000 after purchasing an additional 6,855 shares in the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at about $2,783,000. Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC now owns 1,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 75,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,323,000 after buying an additional 13,833 shares during the period. 68.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DE shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on Deere & Company from $395.00 to $370.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Deere & Company from $402.00 to $389.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $443.00 target price (up from $439.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, August 16th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $483.00 to $465.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $371.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $414.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 13,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.63, for a total value of $5,048,913.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,725,268.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

Shares of DE stock opened at $387.23 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $369.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $380.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.92. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $340.20 and a 12-month high of $417.46.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.63 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $11.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.94 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 36.71%. The company’s revenue was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $10.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 25.07 EPS for the current year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 17.70%.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

