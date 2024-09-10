Invesco LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Invesco LLC trimmed its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,764 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 54 shares during the period. American Express accounts for approximately 1.2% of Invesco LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Invesco LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $2,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of American Express by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,447,441 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,923,399,000 after buying an additional 662,382 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in American Express during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,112,747,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in American Express by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,855,211 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $909,575,000 after acquiring an additional 496,153 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in American Express by 8.2% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,595,370 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $590,940,000 after acquiring an additional 195,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,129,175 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $485,525,000 after purchasing an additional 387,166 shares during the period. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of American Express stock opened at $250.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. American Express has a 1 year low of $140.91 and a 1 year high of $261.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $244.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $234.57. The firm has a market cap of $180.49 billion, a PE ratio of 20.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.21.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The payment services company reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $16.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.60 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 32.94% and a net margin of 15.53%. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that American Express will post 13.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AXP. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of American Express from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $263.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on American Express from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on American Express from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $230.70.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

