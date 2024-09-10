Invesco LLC Sells 1,350 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

Invesco LLC reduced its position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 21.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,959 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the period. Invesco LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Cheniere Energy Stock Performance

Shares of LNG stock opened at $178.49 on Tuesday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $152.31 and a 52-week high of $187.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The stock has a market cap of $40.39 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.31.

Cheniere Energy ( NYSE:LNG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The energy company reported $3.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $2.13. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 39.42% and a net margin of 27.05%. Cheniere Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 9.74 EPS for the current year.

Cheniere Energy announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, June 17th that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the energy company to purchase up to 9.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Cheniere Energy from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $208.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Cheniere Energy from $213.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on LNG

About Cheniere Energy

(Free Report)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.