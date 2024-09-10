Invesco LLC Sells 237 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Invesco LLC decreased its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,507 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 237 shares during the quarter. Oracle comprises about 5.9% of Invesco LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Invesco LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $14,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Oracle during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, POM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ORCL opened at $139.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $385.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $99.26 and a 12 month high of $146.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $138.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.82.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.13. Oracle had a return on equity of 223.01% and a net margin of 19.76%. The firm had revenue of $13.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.13%.

In other Oracle news, insider Edward Screven sold 235,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.30, for a total value of $34,042,967.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,626,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $379,042,045.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Oracle news, insider Edward Screven sold 235,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.30, for a total transaction of $34,042,967.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,626,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $379,042,045.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.69, for a total transaction of $161,651,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,145,732,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,630,281,802.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,862,500 shares of company stock valued at $266,776,624 over the last 90 days. 42.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ORCL. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Oracle from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Argus boosted their target price on Oracle from $145.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.30.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

