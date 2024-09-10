Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $12.62

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $12.62 and last traded at $12.66, with a volume of 680177 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.87.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.82.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PDBC. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $420,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 600.2% in the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 22,811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 19,553 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 51.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 96,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after buying an additional 32,867 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,425,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,955,000 after acquiring an additional 403,375 shares in the last quarter.

About Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF

The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed.

