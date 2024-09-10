Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL) Shares Acquired by Redwood Financial Network Corp

Redwood Financial Network Corp increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL – Free Report) by 18.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,126 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RWL. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF during the second quarter worth $5,108,000. Gentry Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,547,000. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,300,000. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 12.5% in the second quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 30,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,806,000 after acquiring an additional 3,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $682,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Stock Performance

Shares of RWL stock opened at $95.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 0.73. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF has a one year low of $74.60 and a one year high of $97.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $94.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.66.

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Company Profile

RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.

