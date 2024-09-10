Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Invitae (NYSE:NVTA – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Invitae Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NVTA opened at $0.00 on Friday. Invitae has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.02. The stock has a market cap of $80,103.00, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.59.

Invitae Company Profile

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, that provides genetic information to improve healthcare of people in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, precision oncology, women's health, rare diseases, and pharmacogenomics; digital health solutions; and health data services.

