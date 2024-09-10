Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Invitae (NYSE:NVTA – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.
Invitae Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:NVTA opened at $0.00 on Friday. Invitae has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.02. The stock has a market cap of $80,103.00, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.59.
Invitae Company Profile
