iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG) Shares Purchased by Vantage Financial Partners LLC

Vantage Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 17,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 17,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 27,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 31.8% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 27.3% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SHYG opened at $42.99 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.33. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $40.15 and a 52 week high of $43.09.

The iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (SHYG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield USD-denominated bonds with 0-5 years remaining in maturity. SHYG was launched on Oct 15, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

