iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by Balentine LLC

Balentine LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 214,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,252 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 0.7% of Balentine LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Balentine LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $15,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IEFA. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 76,887,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,409,007,000 after buying an additional 3,655,216 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 58,621,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,350,865,000 after acquiring an additional 270,565 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 56,399,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,967,735,000 after purchasing an additional 3,893,711 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 32,212,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,339,952,000 after purchasing an additional 768,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,746,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,160,817,000 after purchasing an additional 362,644 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS IEFA opened at $75.07 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $74.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.79. The stock has a market cap of $117.86 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

