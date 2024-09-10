iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Balentine LLC

Balentine LLC cut its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 114,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,272 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 2.9% of Balentine LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Balentine LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $62,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IVV. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 321.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVV opened at $549.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $552.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $533.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $411.02 and a one year high of $568.24. The company has a market cap of $474.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.