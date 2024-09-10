iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:ICLN)

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 10,026 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 531% compared to the typical volume of 1,588 call options.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of ICLN stock traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $13.85. The company had a trading volume of 275,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,272,890. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a one year low of $12.72 and a one year high of $15.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.97 and its 200 day moving average is $13.96.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 1,628.7% in the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 2,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,987 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the second quarter valued at about $31,000.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

