iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET) Reaches New 1-Year High at $26.42

iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $26.42 and last traded at $26.42, with a volume of 4638 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.30.

iShares Global REIT ETF Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.98 and a beta of 0.92.

Institutional Trading of iShares Global REIT ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Global REIT ETF in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Global REIT ETF in the second quarter worth about $67,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global REIT ETF in the second quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000.

About iShares Global REIT ETF

The iShares Global REIT ETF (REET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE EPRA Nareit Global REITs index, a global, market-cap-weighted index of firms involved in the ownership and operation of real estate. REET was launched on Jul 8, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

