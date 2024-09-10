iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Sold by Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 241,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 31,552 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $10,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IAU. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Pingora Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:IAU opened at $47.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.20. iShares Gold Trust has a one year low of $34.35 and a one year high of $47.83.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

