iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF (BATS:REM) Shares Purchased by Seaview Investment Managers LLC

Seaview Investment Managers LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF (BATS:REM – Free Report) by 9.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,557 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 991 shares during the period. Seaview Investment Managers LLC’s holdings in iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF were worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. now owns 13,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 4,110 shares during the period. BBR Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF by 66.7% during the second quarter. BBR Partners LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 70,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $284,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF by 486.7% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 64,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after buying an additional 53,531 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of REM stock opened at $23.61 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.72. The firm has a market cap of $635.11 million, a PE ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.30.

About iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF

The iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF (REM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit All Mortgage Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of residential and commercial mortgage REITs. REM was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

