iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Bought by Sachetta LLC

Sachetta LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,327 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 944 shares during the quarter. Sachetta LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IVW. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 45.5% during the first quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 91.3% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 56.1% during the second quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IVW stock opened at $89.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $46.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.53 and a fifty-two week high of $97.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.83.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

