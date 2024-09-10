Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J) Stake Lifted by Hutchinson Capital Management CA

Hutchinson Capital Management CA increased its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149,853 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Solutions makes up approximately 4.3% of Hutchinson Capital Management CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Hutchinson Capital Management CA’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $20,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in J. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,398,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,561,000 after purchasing an additional 49,545 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in Jacobs Solutions by 27.9% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,697,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,436,000 after buying an additional 805,657 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Jacobs Solutions by 134.6% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,658,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,215,000 after buying an additional 951,369 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,089,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,375,000 after buying an additional 19,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 826,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,258,000 after acquiring an additional 137,604 shares during the period. 85.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jacobs Solutions Stock Up 1.9 %

Jacobs Solutions stock opened at $144.56 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $145.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.21. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.71 and a 1-year high of $154.50. The company has a market cap of $18.10 billion, a PE ratio of 27.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Jacobs Solutions Announces Dividend

Jacobs Solutions ( NYSE:J Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 3.72%. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. Jacobs Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 26th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 26th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Jacobs Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 22.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

J has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $158.00 price objective (up from $153.00) on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $163.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Jacobs Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jacobs Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jacobs Solutions

In related news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 7,000 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.94, for a total transaction of $979,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 534,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,747,271.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson sold 1,898 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.85, for a total value of $286,313.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,069 shares in the company, valued at $6,346,108.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 7,000 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.94, for a total value of $979,580.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 534,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,747,271.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,516 shares of company stock valued at $3,132,273. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Solutions Company Profile

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

