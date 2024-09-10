Jet Protocol (JET) Price Hits $0.0000

Jet Protocol (JET) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. Jet Protocol has a market cap of $84,999.81 and approximately $23.15 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Jet Protocol has traded down 44.4% against the dollar. One Jet Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00009434 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000069 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.69 or 0.00013305 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,735.63 or 0.99899347 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000976 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00007909 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00007695 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Jet Protocol Profile

Jet Protocol is a token. Its genesis date was March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. The official website for Jet Protocol is jetprotocol.io. The official message board for Jet Protocol is forum.jetprotocol.io. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol.

Buying and Selling Jet Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.00005 USD and is down -44.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $33.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

