Jet Protocol (JET) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $23.15

Jet Protocol (JET) traded down 44.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 10th. During the last seven days, Jet Protocol has traded down 76.2% against the dollar. One Jet Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Jet Protocol has a market capitalization of $85,019.85 and approximately $23.15 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Jet Protocol alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00009311 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000071 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.67 or 0.00013530 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56,749.75 or 1.00097257 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00007935 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000974 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00007839 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Jet Protocol Token Profile

JET is a token. It was first traded on March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. Jet Protocol’s official website is jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jet Protocol’s official message board is forum.jetprotocol.io.

Buying and Selling Jet Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.00005 USD and is down -44.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $33.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jet Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jet Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jet Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Jet Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jet Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.