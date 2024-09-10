Jito (JTO) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $230.25 Million

Jito (JTO) traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 10th. Jito has a total market capitalization of $230.25 million and approximately $29.88 million worth of Jito was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Jito token can currently be bought for $2.00 or 0.00003480 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Jito has traded 6% lower against the US dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Jito

Jito’s launch date was December 6th, 2023. Jito’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 115,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Jito is www.jito.network/blog/announcing-jto-the-jito-governance-token. Jito’s official website is www.jito.network. Jito’s official Twitter account is @jito_sol.

Buying and Selling Jito

According to CryptoCompare, “Jito (JTO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Solana platform. Jito has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 126,482,853.3 in circulation. The last known price of Jito is 2.0224889 USD and is up 0.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 225 active market(s) with $24,505,457.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.jito.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jito directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jito should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jito using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

