Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Research Coverage Started at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays decreased their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $69.46.

NYSE JCI opened at $68.62 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $69.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $45.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.29. Johnson Controls International has a one year low of $47.90 and a one year high of $75.36.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The company had revenue of $7.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. Johnson Controls International’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.92%.

In other news, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 1,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.71, for a total transaction of $82,518.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 103,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,344,364.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 4,245 shares of company stock valued at $295,442 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Johnson Controls International by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,387,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,114,756,000 after acquiring an additional 10,522,009 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,419,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,411,000 after purchasing an additional 305,798 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 85.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,142,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,804,000 after purchasing an additional 6,520,580 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,514,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,962,000 after purchasing an additional 604,142 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Johnson Controls International by 95.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,760,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,491,000 after buying an additional 6,247,250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

