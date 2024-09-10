JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Price Target to $47.00

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $41.00 to $47.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on DAVA. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Endava from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Endava in a report on Friday, May 24th. They set a neutral rating and a $33.10 price target on the stock. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Endava from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Endava from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their target price on Endava from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $47.01.

Get Endava alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on DAVA

Endava Trading Down 0.4 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Endava

Endava stock opened at $30.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.38. Endava has a 12 month low of $24.51 and a 12 month high of $81.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 33.70 and a beta of 1.22.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Endava by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,115,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,668,000 after acquiring an additional 65,794 shares in the last quarter. CDAM UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of Endava by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. CDAM UK Ltd now owns 1,451,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,995,000 after purchasing an additional 25,570 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Endava by 2.0% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,262,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,025,000 after purchasing an additional 24,699 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Endava by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 987,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,854,000 after buying an additional 278,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fourth Sail Capital LP bought a new stake in Endava during the first quarter worth $27,622,000. 62.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Endava Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers ideation and production services in the payments and financial services, telecommunications, media, and technology verticals; and business analysis, data analytics, program management, digital product strategy, private equity value enhancement, IT strategy, architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Endava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endava and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.