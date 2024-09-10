JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB) Shares Sold by Lane & Associates LLC

Lane & Associates LLC lowered its stake in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB – Free Report) by 66.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,129 shares during the period. Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. McCarthy & Cox acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF during the first quarter worth $12,012,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 403.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 264,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,458,000 after purchasing an additional 211,819 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $6,383,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,920,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 1,065.7% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 108,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,180,000 after buying an additional 99,452 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF stock opened at $48.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $449.56 million, a P/E ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.13.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.1816 dividend. This is a positive change from JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (JPIB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund provides total return through the active management of a broad based, broad maturity bond portfolio reaching sectors in both developed and emerging markets around the world outside of the US.

