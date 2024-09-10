KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) Receives Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $32.00 target price on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on KALV. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded KalVista Pharmaceuticals to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday.

Get KalVista Pharmaceuticals alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on KalVista Pharmaceuticals

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:KALV opened at $11.87 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.17 and a 200-day moving average of $12.40. KalVista Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $7.21 and a 52 week high of $16.88. The company has a market capitalization of $513.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 0.89.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by $0.04. Sell-side analysts forecast that KalVista Pharmaceuticals will post -3.57 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at KalVista Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CEO Benjamin L. Palleiko sold 14,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $170,722.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,527 shares in the company, valued at $2,912,749.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other KalVista Pharmaceuticals news, insider Christopher Yea sold 7,102 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $85,295.02. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 84,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,014,448.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Benjamin L. Palleiko sold 14,215 shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $170,722.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,912,749.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,452 shares of company stock worth $282,491. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of KalVista Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $92,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 101.6% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,024 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 4,043 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $178,000.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs in the United States. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for KalVista Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KalVista Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.