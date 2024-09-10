Kava Trading Up 5.4% Over Last 7 Days (KAVA)

Kava (KAVA) traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. One Kava token can now be bought for $0.31 or 0.00000536 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Kava has traded up 5.4% against the U.S. dollar. Kava has a market capitalization of $334.79 million and approximately $6.99 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.13 or 0.00041831 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00007036 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.24 or 0.00014280 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00007223 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002279 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00004251 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Kava Token Profile

Kava (KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 1,082,854,745 tokens. Kava’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs. Kava’s official website is www.kava.io. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Kava Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform built on the Cosmos blockchain. Its aim is to provide a range of DeFi services to users, including yield farming, borrowing and lending, and governance, all while ensuring security, transparency, and decentralization. Kava uses the Tendermint consensus algorithm and has a feature called “Hard Protocol” that enables users to borrow and lend cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kava using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

