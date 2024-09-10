Kelp DAO Restaked ETH (RSETH) Trading Down 6% Over Last Week

Kelp DAO Restaked ETH (RSETH) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 10th. In the last seven days, Kelp DAO Restaked ETH has traded 6% lower against the US dollar. One Kelp DAO Restaked ETH token can currently be purchased for about $2,410.46 or 0.04219114 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Kelp DAO Restaked ETH has a market capitalization of $380.38 million and approximately $2.82 million worth of Kelp DAO Restaked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Kelp DAO Restaked ETH was first traded on December 11th, 2023. Kelp DAO Restaked ETH’s total supply is 248,493 tokens and its circulating supply is 157,805 tokens. Kelp DAO Restaked ETH’s official Twitter account is @kelpdao. Kelp DAO Restaked ETH’s official website is kelpdao.xyz. Kelp DAO Restaked ETH’s official message board is blog.kelpdao.xyz.

Kelp DAO Restaked ETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kelp DAO Restaked ETH (RSETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Kelp DAO Restaked ETH has a current supply of 248,093.98050481. The last known price of Kelp DAO Restaked ETH is 2,394.35020593 USD and is up 1.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 29 active market(s) with $2,698,823.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kelpdao.xyz/.”

