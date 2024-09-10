Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
Key Tronic Price Performance
KTCC stock opened at $4.68 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.30. The firm has a market cap of $50.36 million, a P/E ratio of 234.00 and a beta of 1.51. Key Tronic has a 12 month low of $3.60 and a 12 month high of $5.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.
Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $125.69 million during the quarter. Key Tronic had a positive return on equity of 0.28% and a negative net margin of 0.14%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Key Tronic
About Key Tronic
Key Tronic Corporation provides contract manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing services. Its services include product design; surface mount technologies and pin through hole capability for printed circuit board assembly; tool making; precision plastic molding; sheet metal fabrication and painting; liquid injection molding; complex assembly; prototype design; and full product assembly services.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Key Tronic
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- Why Block’s Key Components Make It a Solid Investment Choice
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- Is Applied Digital’s Stock Set to Surge With NVIDIA’s Backing?
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- 4 Reasons to Consider Adding General Mills to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Key Tronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Key Tronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.