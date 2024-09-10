Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Key Tronic Price Performance

KTCC stock opened at $4.68 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.30. The firm has a market cap of $50.36 million, a P/E ratio of 234.00 and a beta of 1.51. Key Tronic has a 12 month low of $3.60 and a 12 month high of $5.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $125.69 million during the quarter. Key Tronic had a positive return on equity of 0.28% and a negative net margin of 0.14%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Key Tronic

About Key Tronic

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Key Tronic stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Key Tronic Co. ( NASDAQ:KTCC Free Report ) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 447,475 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,848 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 4.16% of Key Tronic worth $2,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.69% of the company’s stock.

Key Tronic Corporation provides contract manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing services. Its services include product design; surface mount technologies and pin through hole capability for printed circuit board assembly; tool making; precision plastic molding; sheet metal fabrication and painting; liquid injection molding; complex assembly; prototype design; and full product assembly services.

Featured Stories

