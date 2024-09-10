Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) Stock Rating Upgraded by Argus

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Argus to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on KIM. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $29.00 target price (up previously from $26.00) on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Kimco Realty from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kimco Realty has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.21.

Kimco Realty Price Performance

KIM opened at $23.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $15.71 billion, a PE ratio of 43.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.51. Kimco Realty has a 1 year low of $16.34 and a 1 year high of $23.53.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.23). Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 3.59% and a net margin of 19.28%. The company had revenue of $500.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. Kimco Realty’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Kimco Realty will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Kimco Realty

In related news, COO David Jamieson sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total transaction of $1,096,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 337,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,389,473.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 613.5% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,816 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 112.6% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. 89.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Further Reading

