Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Sold by Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 9.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 37,393 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 4,014 shares during the period. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KMI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 15.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 199,888,911 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,665,963,000 after buying an additional 27,254,172 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter worth $409,063,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,387,752 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $289,087,000 after acquiring an additional 2,309,550 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 23.6% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,130,639 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $204,319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125,648 shares during the period. Finally, Energy Income Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.6% during the first quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 10,717,452 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $196,558,000 after purchasing an additional 272,648 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Tudor Pickering upgraded Kinder Morgan to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Argus raised Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.20.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Dax Sanders sold 1,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $36,309.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 307,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,455,589. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Dax Sanders sold 1,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $36,309.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 307,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,455,589. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Thomas A. Martin sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total value of $2,101,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 916,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,261,400.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 148,311 shares of company stock valued at $3,121,891 over the last 90 days. 12.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

NYSE KMI opened at $21.12 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.87 billion, a PE ratio of 19.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.93. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.89 and a 12-month high of $21.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.49.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.13 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 7.89%. Kinder Morgan’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.2875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.45%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.55%.

Kinder Morgan Profile

(Free Report)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

