Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) Stock Price Up 0%

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) rose 0% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $21.24 and last traded at $21.13. Approximately 2,038,341 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 13,836,563 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.12.

KMI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Argus raised Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.20.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.49. The company has a market capitalization of $46.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.93.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 15.93%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.2875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.47%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.55%.

In other news, VP Sital K. Mody sold 25,169 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total transaction of $529,555.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Sital K. Mody sold 21,413 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total transaction of $455,026.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,841.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Sital K. Mody sold 25,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total transaction of $529,555.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 148,311 shares of company stock valued at $3,121,891. Company insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. True Wealth Design LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3,655.3% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in Kinder Morgan during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the second quarter worth about $30,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

