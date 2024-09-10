KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Sold by Invesco LLC

Invesco LLC cut its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,048 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 17 shares during the period. Invesco LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $1,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KLAC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in KLA by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,112,261 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,159,832,000 after purchasing an additional 76,226 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in KLA by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,546,308 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,061,469,000 after buying an additional 386,810 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in KLA by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,618,709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,829,352,000 after buying an additional 71,289 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of KLA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,048,728,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of KLA by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,113,352 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $917,970,000 after acquiring an additional 81,335 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at KLA

In other news, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $649.84, for a total transaction of $536,118.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,749,473.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 17,437 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.01, for a total value of $12,293,259.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 105,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,257,998.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $649.84, for a total value of $536,118.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,749,473.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,917 shares of company stock valued at $14,568,247 over the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KLA Price Performance

NASDAQ KLAC opened at $709.89 on Tuesday. KLA Co. has a 1 year low of $440.15 and a 1 year high of $896.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $794.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $752.16. The company has a market cap of $95.58 billion, a PE ratio of 37.19, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The semiconductor company reported $6.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.15 by $0.45. KLA had a net margin of 28.15% and a return on equity of 103.50%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 29.09 EPS for the current year.

KLA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on KLAC. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of KLA from $730.00 to $680.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of KLA from $860.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of KLA in a report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $820.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on KLA from $735.00 to $838.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on KLA from $800.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $805.29.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

