Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) Stock Price Down 2.5%

Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO – Get Free Report) traded down 2.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as €4.82 ($5.30) and last traded at €4.83 ($5.31). 62,245 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 600,641 shares. The stock had previously closed at €4.96 ($5.45).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.85, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $481.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.21, a PEG ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €5.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is €5.94.

Klöckner & Co SE, through its subsidiaries, distributes steel and metal products. The company operates through three segments: Kloeckner Metals US, Kloeckner Metals EU, and Kloeckner Metals Non-EU. It offers flat steel products; long steel products; tubes and hollow sections; stainless steel and high-grade steel; and aluminum products for building installations, roof and wall construction, and water supply.

