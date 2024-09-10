Komodo (KMD) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1.16 Million

Komodo (KMD) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 10th. In the last seven days, Komodo has traded up 8.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Komodo coin can currently be purchased for $0.25 or 0.00000436 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Komodo has a market capitalization of $34.32 million and $1.16 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Komodo alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.92 or 0.00053443 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.99 or 0.00038016 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.12 or 0.00014038 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000291 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Komodo Coin Profile

Komodo (CRYPTO:KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 140,402,265 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com.

Komodo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo (KMD) is a blockchain and cryptocurrency platform focused on security, anonymity, and interoperability. Stemming from Bitcoin’s foundation, it surpasses limitations with advanced tech. Key is “delayed proof of work” (dPoW), backing up Komodo on Bitcoin’s chain for extra security. This innovation supports independent blockchains with unique consensus mechanisms, ideal for decentralized apps and secure token sales. Founded by James Lee, Komodo’s team envisioned a privacy-focused, scalable ecosystem, leveraging Lee’s software and blockchain expertise.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Komodo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Komodo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.