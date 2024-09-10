Komodo Price Hits $0.25 on Top Exchanges (KMD)

Komodo (KMD) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 10th. Over the last seven days, Komodo has traded 7.2% higher against the US dollar. One Komodo coin can currently be bought for $0.25 or 0.00000438 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Komodo has a total market cap of $33.89 million and $1.17 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.14 or 0.00052969 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.87 or 0.00038440 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.13 or 0.00014288 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000295 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000079 BTC.

About Komodo

Komodo is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 140,401,248 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com.

Komodo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo (KMD) is a blockchain and cryptocurrency platform focused on security, anonymity, and interoperability. Stemming from Bitcoin’s foundation, it surpasses limitations with advanced tech. Key is “delayed proof of work” (dPoW), backing up Komodo on Bitcoin’s chain for extra security. This innovation supports independent blockchains with unique consensus mechanisms, ideal for decentralized apps and secure token sales. Founded by James Lee, Komodo’s team envisioned a privacy-focused, scalable ecosystem, leveraging Lee’s software and blockchain expertise.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

